Positives for Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) as stock gains in recent trading

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is 20.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.34 and a high of $21.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CDMO stock was last observed hovering at around $16.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 16.95% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.61, the stock is 4.36% and -5.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 0.42% off its SMA200. CDMO registered 32.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.78.

The stock witnessed a 9.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.69%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) has around 321 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $140.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.91 and Fwd P/E is 178.60. Profit margin for the company is 82.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.47% and -21.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.20%).

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avid Bioservices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.20% this year.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.39M, and float is at 61.26M with Short Float at 9.90%.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hancock Richard B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Hancock Richard B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $16.37 per share for a total of $81838.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39134.0 shares.

Avid Bioservices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Ziebell Mark R (V. P., General Counsel) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $17.91 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40119.0 shares of the CDMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Hancock Richard B (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $17.92 for $89601.0. The insider now directly holds 39,134 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO).