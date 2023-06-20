Positives for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) as stock gains in recent trading

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) is -25.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.93 and a high of $21.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -11.65% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.84, the stock is 6.29% and 9.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -20.61% off its SMA200. EBC registered -30.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.03%.

The stock witnessed a 5.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.77%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has around 1950 employees, a market worth around $2.30B and $662.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.69. Profit margin for the company is -6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.31% and -40.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.30% this year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.33M, and float is at 174.17M with Short Float at 1.45%.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackson Deborah C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jackson Deborah C sold 1,320 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $11.21 per share for a total of $14797.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76214.0 shares.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Harlam Bari A (Director) sold a total of 1,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $11.21 per share for $12892.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76097.0 shares of the EBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Borgen Luis (Director) disposed off 12,419 shares at an average price of $19.21 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 77,546 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC).

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading 24.13% up over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -8.92% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is 10.51% up on the 1-year trading charts.