Positives for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) as stock gains in recent trading

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) is -95.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $16.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUBC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is -7.13% and -30.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -91.61% off its SMA200. HUBC registered -94.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -17.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.00%, and is -10.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 8.21% over the month.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has around 548 employees, a market worth around $55.20M and $69.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.57% and -96.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -379.40% this year.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.27M, and float is at 93.66M with Short Float at 1.51%.