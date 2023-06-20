Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -16.01% Change This Year

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) is -16.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.54 and a high of $25.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PFS stock was last observed hovering at around $18.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.24% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -5.53% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.94, the stock is 5.12% and 5.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -13.15% off its SMA200. PFS registered -19.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.54%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.75%, and is -1.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) has around 1124 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $508.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.76 and Fwd P/E is 7.48. Profit margin for the company is 33.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.38% and -29.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Provident Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.64M, and float is at 70.52M with Short Float at 7.06%.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LABOZZETTA ANTHONY J,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that LABOZZETTA ANTHONY J bought 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $15.60 per share for a total of $49926.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Provident Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that LISTA GEORGE (Pres/CEO Prov Protection Plus) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $15.66 per share for $23490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6741.0 shares of the PFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, LABOZZETTA ANTHONY J (President and CEO) acquired 60 shares at an average price of $15.72 for $943.0. The insider now directly holds 3,509 shares of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS).

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) that is trading -4.17% down over the past 12 months and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) that is -13.27% lower over the same period. Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) is -33.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.