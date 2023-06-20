RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 66.65% Change This Year

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) is 66.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.03 and a high of $32.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDNT stock was last observed hovering at around $30.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.55% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.6% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.38, the stock is 4.84% and 10.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 40.72% off its SMA200. RDNT registered 78.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.43.

The stock witnessed a 12.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.53%, and is -2.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) has around 6946 employees, a market worth around $1.78B and $1.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.84. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.85% and -4.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RadNet Inc. (RDNT) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RadNet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.70% this year.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.70M, and float is at 50.08M with Short Float at 3.41%.

RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at RadNet Inc. (RDNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMES NORMAN R,the company’sPres and COO-West Operations. SEC filings show that HAMES NORMAN R sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $31.12 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

RadNet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that HAMES NORMAN R (Pres and COO-West Operations) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $30.92 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the RDNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, HAMES NORMAN R (Pres and COO-West Operations) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $31.11 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 303,485 shares of RadNet Inc. (RDNT).

RadNet Inc. (RDNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 7.63% up over the past 12 months and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is 6.99% higher over the same period. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is -9.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.