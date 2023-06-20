REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) is -12.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.02 and a high of $35.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $19.88, the stock is 2.44% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -9.71% off its SMA200. RGNX registered -5.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.65.

The stock witnessed a 2.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.24%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has around 401 employees, a market worth around $854.04M and $109.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 16.80% and -44.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.90%).

REGENXBIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -323.10% this year.

The shares outstanding are 43.45M, and float is at 39.98M with Short Float at 11.99%.

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAKOLA STEVE,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that PAKOLA STEVE sold 3,138 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $22.17 per share for a total of $69559.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12175.0 shares.

REGENXBIO Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Vasista Vittal (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $30.24 per share for $72573.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the RGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Vasista Vittal (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 17,280 shares at an average price of $35.19 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 137,560 shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX).