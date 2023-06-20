Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) is 7.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.95 and a high of $23.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The REZI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.74% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.9% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.62, the stock is 3.63% and 2.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -2.80% off its SMA200. REZI registered -16.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.94.

The stock witnessed a 2.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.45%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) has around 15200 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $6.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.38 and Fwd P/E is 7.69. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.86% and -26.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resideo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.50% this year.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.00M, and float is at 143.99M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beskid Tina M,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Beskid Tina M sold 13,543 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $17.25 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41259.0 shares.

Resideo Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Geldmacher Jay L (President and CEO) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $17.53 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the REZI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Richardson Nina (Director) disposed off 3,458 shares at an average price of $18.78 for $64941.0. The insider now directly holds 47,731 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI).