Revvity Inc. (RVTY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) is -14.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.75 and a high of $170.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RVTY stock was last observed hovering at around $117.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.59%.

Currently trading at $119.26, the stock is 2.95% and -3.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -8.57% off its SMA200. RVTY registered -15.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.33.

The stock witnessed a 3.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.69%, and is 7.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $14.76B and $2.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.83 and Fwd P/E is 20.44. Distance from 52-week low is 7.68% and -29.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.80% this year.

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.28M, and float is at 125.09M with Short Float at 2.66%.

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at Revvity Inc. (RVTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 21 times.

Revvity Inc. (RVTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -1.28% down over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is 44.65% higher over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is 4.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.