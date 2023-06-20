Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) down -1.81% since start of the year

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is -1.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $83.68 and a high of $117.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAIC stock was last observed hovering at around $108.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.24% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -6.78% lower than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.92, the stock is 7.20% and 6.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 5.56% off its SMA200. SAIC registered 22.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.67.

The stock witnessed a 9.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.53%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $5.81B and $7.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.54 and Fwd P/E is 14.27. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.16% and -7.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Science Applications International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.30M, and float is at 53.46M with Short Float at 1.45%.

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Genter Robert S.,the company’sSector President. SEC filings show that Genter Robert S. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $107.70 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58655.0 shares.

Science Applications International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 14 that Genter Robert S. (Sector President) sold a total of 9,684 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 14 and was made at $107.32 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61655.0 shares of the SAIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, LaRouche Michael W. (Sector President) disposed off 1,909 shares at an average price of $107.95 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 55,192 shares of Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC).

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Splunk Inc. (SPLK) that is trading 18.93% up over the past 12 months and Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) that is -1.42% lower over the same period. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is -4.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.