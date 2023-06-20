S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 17.99% Change This Year

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI) is 17.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $279.32 and a high of $401.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPGI stock was last observed hovering at around $399.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.77% off its average median price target of $420.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.96% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -16.24% lower than the price target low of $340.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $395.21, the stock is 5.64% and 9.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 14.27% off its SMA200. SPGI registered 22.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.59.

The stock witnessed a 9.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.15%, and is 2.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) has around 39950 employees, a market worth around $128.31B and $11.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.52 and Fwd P/E is 27.34. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.49% and -1.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

S&P Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.50% this year.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 321.30M, and float is at 318.68M with Short Float at 1.28%.

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Manis Dimitra,the company’sEVP, Chief Purpose Officer. SEC filings show that Manis Dimitra sold 2,021 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $386.27 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2086.0 shares.

S&P Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Saha Saugata (President, Commodity Insights) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $386.27 per share for $77254.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3134.0 shares of the SPGI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Peterson Douglas L. (CEO & President) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $358.96 for $2.69 million. The insider now directly holds 163,770 shares of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI).

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is trading 30.33% up over the past 12 months and Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) that is 32.33% higher over the same period. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is 20.22% up on the 1-year trading charts.