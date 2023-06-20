Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) is -5.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.27 and a high of $42.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUPN stock was last observed hovering at around $33.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.59% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.13% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.77, the stock is -0.97% and -5.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -6.32% off its SMA200. SUPN registered 23.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.58.

The stock witnessed a -4.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.32%, and is -3.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) has around 612 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $668.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.56 and Fwd P/E is 88.87. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.55% and -19.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.38M, and float is at 51.57M with Short Float at 10.26%.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mottola Frank,the company’sSr VP, Quality, GMP Oper. & IT. SEC filings show that Mottola Frank sold 4,780 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $35.99 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4737.0 shares.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Khattar Jack A. (President, CEO) sold a total of 13,532 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $42.05 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the SUPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Khattar Jack A. (President, CEO) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $42.01 for $12602.0. The insider now directly holds 795,159 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN).

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 52.81% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -3.39% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -9.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.