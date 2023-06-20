The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 28.47% Change This Year

The Andersons Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) is 28.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.35 and a high of $46.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANDE stock was last observed hovering at around $44.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.27% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 10.1% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.95, the stock is 7.37% and 9.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 18.31% off its SMA200. ANDE registered 22.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.57.

The stock witnessed a 18.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.82%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) has around 2204 employees, a market worth around $1.50B and $17.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.78 and Fwd P/E is 15.01. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.15% and -3.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Andersons Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year.

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.62M, and float is at 31.61M with Short Float at 1.75%.

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) Insider Activity

A total of 202 insider transactions have happened at The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 89 and purchases happening 113 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ANDERSON MICHAEL J,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ANDERSON MICHAEL J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $45.90 per share for a total of $0.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

The Andersons Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that ANDERSON MICHAEL J (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $46.05 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the ANDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Rex Anne G (VP, Strategy, Planning and Dev) disposed off 2,665 shares at an average price of $45.47 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 20,650 shares of The Andersons Inc. (ANDE).

The Andersons Inc. (ANDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTCF) that is trading -33.38% down over the past 12 months and The Mosaic Company (MOS) that is -32.83% lower over the same period. Universal Corporation (UVV) is -10.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.