The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) – The 6.25% Upside Potential Remains

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is 6.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.05 and a high of $41.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAKE stock was last observed hovering at around $34.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.19% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -12.5% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.75, the stock is 1.68% and 2.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -1.43% off its SMA200. CAKE registered 15.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.89.

The stock witnessed a -0.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.77%, and is 2.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has around 47500 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $3.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.45 and Fwd P/E is 9.93. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.56% and -18.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.70% this year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.69M, and float is at 47.74M with Short Float at 16.98%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ames Edie A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Ames Edie A bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $32.25 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12500.0 shares.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 60.56% up over the past 12 months and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) that is 26.25% higher over the same period. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is 37.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.