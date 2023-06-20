These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is 14.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.37 and a high of $108.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRMN stock was last observed hovering at around $106.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $108.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.83% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.92% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.00, the stock is 0.91% and 3.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 12.12% off its SMA200. GRMN registered 9.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.21.

The stock witnessed a 2.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.39%, and is 0.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has around 19700 employees, a market worth around $20.31B and $4.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.17 and Fwd P/E is 18.33. Profit margin for the company is 19.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.80% and -2.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Garmin Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.00% this year.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.50M, and float is at 153.38M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boessen Douglas G.,the company’sCFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Boessen Douglas G. sold 15,653 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $105.47 per share for a total of $1.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23843.0 shares.

Garmin Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Munn Matthew (VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM) sold a total of 4,536 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $98.36 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9023.0 shares of the GRMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Desbois Patrick (EVP, Operations) disposed off 3,991 shares at an average price of $98.50 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 47,050 shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN).

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 36.54% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is 12.38% higher over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 12.54% up on the 1-year trading charts.