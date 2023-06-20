These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is 32.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.90 and a high of $16.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KTOS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -5.54% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.72, the stock is -0.69% and 2.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 17.55% off its SMA200. KTOS registered -3.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.98.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.41%, and is -3.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $933.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.44. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.07% and -15.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.10M, and float is at 123.78M with Short Float at 1.89%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mendoza Marie,the company’sSVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Mendoza Marie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $14.00 per share for a total of $14000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40933.0 shares.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Fendley Steven S. (President, US Division) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $14.42 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the KTOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Fendley Steven S. (President, US Division) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $13.97 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 347,045 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 10.88% up over the past 12 months and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) that is 22.60% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -0.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.