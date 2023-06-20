These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ)

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) is 60.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.89 and a high of $13.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LZ stock was last observed hovering at around $12.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -66.0% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.45, the stock is 6.04% and 20.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 36.02% off its SMA200. LZ registered -7.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $308.78.

The stock witnessed a 12.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.39%, and is 1.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 4.88% over the month.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has around 1383 employees, a market worth around $2.44B and $631.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.10. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.70% and -10.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.20%).

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LegalZoom.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.00% this year.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.29M, and float is at 142.69M with Short Float at 8.15%.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wernikoff Daniel A,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Wernikoff Daniel A sold 39,558 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $8.62 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

LegalZoom.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Watson Noel Bertram (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 38,893 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $8.42 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the LZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Wernikoff Daniel A (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 4,243 shares at an average price of $8.42 for $35713.0. The insider now directly holds 404,181 shares of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ).

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading 25.64% up over the past 12 months.