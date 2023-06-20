These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) is -3.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.05 and a high of $41.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEG stock was last observed hovering at around $31.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.86% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -48.57% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.20, the stock is -1.50% and -1.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -6.83% off its SMA200. LEG registered -11.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.93.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.21%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) has around 19900 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $5.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.59 and Fwd P/E is 17.29. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.83% and -25.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.90% this year.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.90M, and float is at 130.72M with Short Float at 4.39%.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Insider Activity

A total of 341 insider transactions have happened at Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 289 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WOOD PHOEBE A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WOOD PHOEBE A sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $32.61 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53109.0 shares.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that MCCOY SUSAN R (SVP – Investor Relations) sold a total of 1,378 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $34.51 per share for $47555.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30202.0 shares of the LEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Douglas Scott S (SVP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 27,000 shares at an average price of $34.70 for $0.94 million. The insider now directly holds 51,619 shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG).

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) that is trading 69.74% up over the past 12 months and Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) that is -39.09% lower over the same period. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is 12.36% up on the 1-year trading charts.