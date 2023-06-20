These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Matson Inc. (MATX)

Matson Inc. (NYSE: MATX) is 17.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.51 and a high of $92.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MATX stock was last observed hovering at around $74.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23% off its average median price target of $71.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.68% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -5.0% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.50, the stock is 1.25% and 8.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 11.02% off its SMA200. MATX registered -7.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.64.

The stock witnessed a 5.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.50%, and is -2.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Matson Inc. (MATX) has around 4288 employees, a market worth around $2.68B and $3.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.79 and Fwd P/E is 15.72. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.07% and -20.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.00%).

Matson Inc. (MATX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matson Inc. (MATX) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year.

Matson Inc. (MATX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.10M, and float is at 35.20M with Short Float at 3.71%.

Matson Inc. (MATX) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at Matson Inc. (MATX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heilmann Peter T,the company’sEVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC. SEC filings show that Heilmann Peter T sold 4,917 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $75.98 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50311.0 shares.

Matson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Isotoff Leonard P (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $75.13 per share for $93912.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6000.0 shares of the MATX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, Scott Christopher A (Senior Vice President) disposed off 678 shares at an average price of $76.30 for $51729.0. The insider now directly holds 12,276 shares of Matson Inc. (MATX).

Matson Inc. (MATX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading -31.81% down over the past 12 months and Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) that is -9.01% lower over the same period.