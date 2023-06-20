These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) is 67.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $2.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OTLK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 59.78% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.81, the stock is 13.44% and 38.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 56.02% off its SMA200. OTLK registered 82.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.25.

The stock witnessed a 50.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.00%, and is 4.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.30% over the week and 11.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 126.25% and -10.84% from its 52-week high.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.60% this year.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 256.67M, and float is at 109.67M with Short Float at 15.01%.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dagnon Terry,the company’sChief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Dagnon Terry sold 520,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 20 at a price of $1.14 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.65 million shares.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Evanson Jeff (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 267,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $1.11 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.75 million shares of the OTLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Evanson Jeff (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 103,255 shares at an average price of $1.22 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 1,012,975 shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK).