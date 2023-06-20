These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for The Toro Company (TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is -13.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.86 and a high of $117.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTC stock was last observed hovering at around $97.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $117.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.74% off the consensus price target high of $133.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.43% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.43, the stock is -3.75% and -5.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -7.01% off its SMA200. TTC registered 22.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.79.

The stock witnessed a -6.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.10%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.94% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

The Toro Company (TTC) has around 11287 employees, a market worth around $10.15B and $4.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.88 and Fwd P/E is 18.56. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.58% and -17.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

The Toro Company (TTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Toro Company (TTC) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Toro Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.10% this year.

The Toro Company (TTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.65M, and float is at 103.86M with Short Float at 1.68%.

The Toro Company (TTC) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at The Toro Company (TTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOELLER PETER D,the company’sGroup VP, Undg & Spec Construc. SEC filings show that MOELLER PETER D sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $110.38 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4104.0 shares.

The Toro Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that Walters Daryn A (VP, Exmark & Intimidator Group) bought a total of 910 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $110.05 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1740.0 shares of the TTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27, Rodier Richard W (Group VP, Construction) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $108.82 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 23,737 shares of The Toro Company (TTC).

The Toro Company (TTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) that is trading 0.76% up over the past 12 months and Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) that is 61.34% higher over the same period. AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is 20.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.