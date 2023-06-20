Things appear to be looking up for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is 44.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.78 and a high of $26.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FMS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $21.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.79% off the consensus price target high of $27.66 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -110.63% lower than the price target low of $11.19 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.57, the stock is 4.91% and 3.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 28.33% off its SMA200. FMS registered -10.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.07.

The stock witnessed a 1.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.24%, and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.21% over the month.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has around 125231 employees, a market worth around $13.96B and $19.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.86 and Fwd P/E is 8.96. Distance from 52-week low is 84.36% and -10.65% from its 52-week high.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.00% this year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 586.83M, and float is at 586.83M with Short Float at 0.44%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 7.63% up over the past 12 months and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is 6.99% higher over the same period. DaVita Inc. (DVA) is 8.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.