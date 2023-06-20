Things appear to be looking up for McKesson Corporation (MCK)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is 8.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $298.69 and a high of $401.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCK stock was last observed hovering at around $400.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.13% off its average median price target of $450.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.27% off the consensus price target high of $491.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -4.15% lower than the price target low of $390.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $406.20, the stock is 3.42% and 7.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 10.27% off its SMA200. MCK registered 32.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.70%, and is 3.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) has around 45000 employees, a market worth around $54.22B and $276.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.20 and Fwd P/E is 13.47. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.99% and 1.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (93.00%).

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McKesson Corporation (MCK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McKesson Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 245.10% this year.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.90M, and float is at 135.26M with Short Float at 1.18%.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at McKesson Corporation (MCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TYLER BRIAN S.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that TYLER BRIAN S. sold 3,471 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $400.00 per share for a total of $1.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

McKesson Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Rodgers Thomas L (EVP, Chief Strategy & BDO) sold a total of 645 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $395.70 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2544.0 shares of the MCK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, TYLER BRIAN S. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 3,938 shares at an average price of $391.25 for $1.54 million. The insider now directly holds 130,996 shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK).

McKesson Corporation (MCK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading 16.55% up over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is -1.26% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -25.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.