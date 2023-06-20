Things appear to be looking up for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) is -36.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.19 and a high of $34.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RYTM stock was last observed hovering at around $18.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.58% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 19.91% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.42, the stock is 7.39% and 1.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -21.01% off its SMA200. RYTM registered 433.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.43.

The stock witnessed a 11.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.68%, and is 5.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $33.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 477.43% and -47.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.70%).

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -147.60% this year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.71M, and float is at 56.17M with Short Float at 17.26%.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roberts William T.,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Roberts William T. sold 912 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $17.50 per share for a total of $15960.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7872.0 shares.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Mazabraud Yann (EVP, Head of International) sold a total of 1,177 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $27.03 per share for $31814.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3827.0 shares of the RYTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Smith Hunter C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 702 shares at an average price of $26.87 for $18863.0. The insider now directly holds 59,406 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM).

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -0.22% lower over the past 12 months. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 45.35% up on the 1-year trading charts.