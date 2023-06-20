TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) – The -11.14% Downside Potential Remains

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) is 14.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.14 and a high of $11.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -29.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.78, the stock is 16.56% and 18.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 3.82% off its SMA200. TRTX registered -16.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.63.

The stock witnessed a 37.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.74%, and is 6.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.53% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 9.22. Profit margin for the company is -26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.36% and -29.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -210.10% this year.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 77.41M, and float is at 61.22M with Short Float at 2.23%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Foley Robert,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Foley Robert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $7.05 per share for a total of $70534.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Ginsberg Deborah J. ( (3)) bought a total of 13,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $7.19 per share for $99223.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91616.0 shares of the TRTX stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) that is trading -4.90% down over the past 12 months and Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) that is -8.17% lower over the same period. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) is 18.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.