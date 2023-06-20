TTMI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Now

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) is -9.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.13 and a high of $17.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTMI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.17% off the consensus price target high of $20.75 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -13.83% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.66, the stock is 0.24% and 7.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -3.49% off its SMA200. TTMI registered 0.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.24%, and is -1.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) has around 17800 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $2.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.80 and Fwd P/E is 10.63. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.73% and -21.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TTM Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.00% this year.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.38M, and float is at 95.63M with Short Float at 1.54%.

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weber Daniel J,the company’sEVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Weber Daniel J sold 8,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $13.51 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92089.0 shares.

TTM Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Weber Daniel J (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $16.36 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84736.0 shares of the TTMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Hardwick William Kent (SVP Global Sales and EMS) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.29 for $81470.0. The insider now directly holds 82,889 shares of TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI).

TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) that is trading -49.47% down over the past 12 months and Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is 1.89% higher over the same period. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 79.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.