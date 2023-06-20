UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) on Track to Reach $197.50 in a Year

UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT) is 57.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.83 and a high of $187.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UFPT stock was last observed hovering at around $182.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.99% off its average median price target of $197.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.96% off the consensus price target high of $224.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -8.78% lower than the price target low of $171.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $186.02, the stock is 14.61% and 25.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 57.14% off its SMA200. UFPT registered 144.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.21.

The stock witnessed a 26.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.25%, and is 11.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) has around 2665 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $380.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.55 and Fwd P/E is 29.32. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.97% and -0.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UFP Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.40% this year.

UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.59M, and float is at 7.09M with Short Float at 1.64%.

UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FELDMANN CYNTHIA L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FELDMANN CYNTHIA L sold 2,056 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $153.97 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4168.0 shares.

UFP Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Litterio Christopher P. (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 1,624 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $146.70 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14214.0 shares of the UFPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, LATAILLE RONALD J (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,354 shares at an average price of $142.06 for $1.04 million. The insider now directly holds 55,123 shares of UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT).

UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) that is trading 107.10% up over the past 12 months and Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) that is -47.26% lower over the same period.