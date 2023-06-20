Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is -4.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $360.58 and a high of $556.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ULTA stock was last observed hovering at around $451.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.23% off its average median price target of $540.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.01% off the consensus price target high of $640.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -27.97% lower than the price target low of $350.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $447.91, the stock is 1.10% and -9.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -5.11% off its SMA200. ULTA registered 10.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.54.

The stock witnessed a -11.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.56%, and is 5.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has around 18500 employees, a market worth around $22.47B and $10.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.22 and Fwd P/E is 16.80. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.22% and -19.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (63.10%).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ulta Beauty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.15M, and float is at 49.36M with Short Float at 4.91%.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MRKONIC GEORGE R JR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that MRKONIC GEORGE R JR sold 393 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $421.30 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2397.0 shares.

Ulta Beauty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Ryan Anita Jane (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 1,255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $544.69 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2491.0 shares of the ULTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Nagler Lorna (Director) disposed off 1,200 shares at an average price of $541.12 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 6,632 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA).

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Target Corporation (TGT) that is trading -9.24% down over the past 12 months and Macy’s Inc. (M) that is -27.69% lower over the same period.