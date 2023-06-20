uniQure N.V. (QURE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) is -14.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.00 and a high of $28.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QURE stock was last observed hovering at around $19.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.39% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 18.96% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.45, the stock is -2.89% and -3.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock -6.26% off its SMA200. QURE registered 38.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.48.

The stock witnessed a -5.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.57%, and is -0.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) has around 501 employees, a market worth around $904.62M and $110.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.62% and -31.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.50%).

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for uniQure N.V. (QURE) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

uniQure N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -138.60% this year.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.44M, and float is at 43.44M with Short Float at 8.36%.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at uniQure N.V. (QURE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kapusta Matthew C,the company’sCEO, Managing Director. SEC filings show that Kapusta Matthew C sold 2,521 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $21.39 per share for a total of $53924.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

uniQure N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that CALOZ PIERRE (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 990 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $21.33 per share for $21117.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the QURE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, KLEMT CHRISTIAN (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 986 shares at an average price of $21.36 for $21061.0. The insider now directly holds 134,441 shares of uniQure N.V. (QURE).

uniQure N.V. (QURE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -67.25% down over the past 12 months and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is 18.32% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is 6.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.