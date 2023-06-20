Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Track to Reach $7.00 in a Year

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) is -14.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $11.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNDA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.43% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 9.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.34, the stock is 1.94% and -0.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -21.42% off its SMA200. VNDA registered -34.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.77.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.76%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $364.17M and $256.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.97. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.26% and -46.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -81.10% this year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.01M, and float is at 54.52M with Short Float at 5.19%.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Timothy,the company’sSVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Williams Timothy sold 14,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $6.56 per share for a total of $95754.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88913.0 shares.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos (President and CEO) sold a total of 22,538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $6.25 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.48 million shares of the VNDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Williams Timothy (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 8,301 shares at an average price of $6.25 for $51887.0. The insider now directly holds 103,513 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading 9.55% up over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 52.81% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -3.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.