Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) is 10.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.61 and a high of $35.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRNS stock was last observed hovering at around $27.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65%.

Currently trading at $26.48, the stock is 2.48% and 6.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 6.40% off its SMA200. VRNS registered -13.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$27.17.

The stock witnessed a 10.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.38%, and is 3.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) has around 2143 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $484.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.56. Profit margin for the company is -23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.63% and -24.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.39M, and float is at 105.66M with Short Float at 4.45%.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kess Avrohom J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Kess Avrohom J. bought 350 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $25.17 per share for a total of $8810.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21782.0 shares.

Varonis Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that Segev Ofer (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $23.78 per share for $35670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72410.0 shares of the VRNS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Melamed Guy (CFO and COO) acquired 24,400 shares at an average price of $20.50 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 490,351 shares of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS).

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading 43.16% up over the past 12 months and MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) that is 71.23% higher over the same period. Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is 18.93% up on the 1-year trading charts.