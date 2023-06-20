Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) is 26.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.38 and a high of $47.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VSAT stock was last observed hovering at around $40.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.65% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -17.56% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.97, the stock is -9.36% and 2.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 12.15% off its SMA200. VSAT registered 26.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.43.

The stock witnessed a 5.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.35%, and is -8.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) has around 6800 employees, a market worth around $5.02B and $2.55B in sales. Fwd P/E is 59.39. Profit margin for the company is 42.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.49% and -15.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viasat Inc. (VSAT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viasat Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.40% this year.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.28M, and float is at 96.12M with Short Float at 7.74%.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Viasat Inc. (VSAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Craig Andrew,the company’sPres. Government Systems. SEC filings show that Miller Craig Andrew sold 272 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $46.63 per share for a total of $12683.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9677.0 shares.

Viasat Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Miller Craig Andrew (Pres. Government Systems) sold a total of 735 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $45.00 per share for $33075.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9949.0 shares of the VSAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Miller Craig Andrew (Pres. Government Systems) disposed off 272 shares at an average price of $37.64 for $10238.0. The insider now directly holds 10,684 shares of Viasat Inc. (VSAT).

Viasat Inc. (VSAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) that is trading 2.67% up over the past 12 months and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is -25.82% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -6.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.