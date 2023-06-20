What should you know before buying stock in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) is -85.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $9.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CJJD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.37% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.37% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.53, the stock is -27.62% and -60.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock -80.62% off its SMA200. CJJD registered -78.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.78.

The stock witnessed a -35.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -87.56%, and is -27.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.08% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has around 911 employees, a market worth around $11.10M and $148.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.98% and -94.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.10%).

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.00% this year.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.20M, and float is at 2.90M with Short Float at 40.31%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading -19.79% down over the past 12 months and PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) that is -34.69% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -25.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.