What should you know before buying stock in i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX)

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) is -21.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $3.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAUX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $2.21, the stock is -1.56% and -7.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -4.72% off its SMA200. IAUX registered -0.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.17.

The stock witnessed a -1.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.38%, and is -1.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 45.39% and -30.50% from its 52-week high.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.93M, and float is at 151.97M with Short Float at 3.30%.