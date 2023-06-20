What should you know before buying stock in Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) is 47.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.46 and a high of $44.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGRY stock was last observed hovering at around $42.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.89% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -5.18% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.02, the stock is 7.72% and 9.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -2.96% at the moment leaves the stock 31.41% off its SMA200. SGRY registered 42.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.26%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $5.35B and $2.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.72. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.49% and -8.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surgery Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.00% this year.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 125.21M, and float is at 66.45M with Short Float at 7.80%.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Owens Bradley R.,the company’sNational Group President. SEC filings show that Owens Bradley R. sold 7,191 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $36.31 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74189.0 shares.

Surgery Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Evans Jason Eric (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 7,674 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $34.26 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the SGRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Evans Jason Eric (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 99 shares at an average price of $30.10 for $2980.0. The insider now directly holds 414,056 shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) that is trading 42.33% up over the past 12 months and National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is -10.27% lower over the same period.