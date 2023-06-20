What should you know before buying stock in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) is -30.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.75 and a high of $30.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VET stock was last observed hovering at around $12.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $19.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.44% off the consensus price target high of $29.81 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 9.1% higher than the price target low of $13.63 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.39, the stock is 4.80% and 0.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -25.66% off its SMA200. VET registered -43.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.95.

The stock witnessed a 5.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.31%, and is -0.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.25% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $3.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.48 and Fwd P/E is 3.01. Profit margin for the company is 44.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.25% and -58.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.20%).

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.59M, and float is at 159.82M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Insider Activity

A total of 157 insider transactions have happened at Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 118 times.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading -12.18% down over the past 12 months and Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) that is -5.35% lower over the same period. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is -6.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.