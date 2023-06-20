What should you know before buying stock in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) is -3.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $187.89 and a high of $258.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTW stock was last observed hovering at around $232.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.33% off its average median price target of $253.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.54% off the consensus price target high of $285.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -2.17% lower than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $235.00, the stock is 4.65% and 2.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 1.98% off its SMA200. WTW registered 20.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.86.

The stock witnessed a 3.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.22%, and is 4.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $24.76B and $8.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.56 and Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.07% and -9.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.60% this year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.00M, and float is at 105.76M with Short Float at 0.86%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Insider Activity

A total of 123 insider transactions have happened at Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 56 and purchases happening 67 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pullum Anne,the company’sHead of Europe. SEC filings show that Pullum Anne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $224.45 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12791.0 shares.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Gebauer Julie Jarecke (Head of Health, Wealth &Career) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $218.35 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77240.0 shares of the WTW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Gebauer Julie Jarecke (Head of Health, Wealth &Career) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $231.44 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 79,740 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW).

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 13.64% up over the past 12 months and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) that is 22.08% higher over the same period. Aon plc (AON) is 30.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.