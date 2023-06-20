Why should you keep an eye on FinVolution Group (FINV)?

FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) is -7.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $5.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FINV stock was last observed hovering at around $4.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $42.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.12% off the consensus price target high of $46.27 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 86.11% higher than the price target low of $32.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.57, the stock is 9.16% and 13.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -0.96% off its SMA200. FINV registered -1.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.19%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

FinVolution Group (FINV) has around 4144 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $1.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.87 and Fwd P/E is 3.22. Profit margin for the company is 20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.73% and -22.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

FinVolution Group (FINV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FinVolution Group (FINV) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FinVolution Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.90% this year.

FinVolution Group (FINV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 282.12M, and float is at 130.38M with Short Float at 0.48%.