Why should you keep an eye on POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)?

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) is 32.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.59 and a high of $11.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.54% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 19.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.65, the stock is -1.11% and 10.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 21.89% off its SMA200. PNT registered 35.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.37.

The stock witnessed a -11.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.84%, and is -5.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) has around 129 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $236.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.44. Profit margin for the company is 41.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.63% and -13.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 264.70% this year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.66M, and float is at 89.46M with Short Float at 9.07%.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MCCANN JOE A.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MCCANN JOE A. bought 2,160 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $6.64 per share for a total of $14342.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.62 million shares.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Malik Rajesh (Director) bought a total of 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $6.66 per share for $24642.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3700.0 shares of the PNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, HOGUE GERALD L. (Director) acquired 3,660 shares at an average price of $6.82 for $24943.0. The insider now directly holds 3,660 shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT).