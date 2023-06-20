Why should you keep an eye on Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)?

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is 22.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.08 and a high of $319.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROK stock was last observed hovering at around $319.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.61% off its average median price target of $290.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.77% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -50.38% lower than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $315.80, the stock is 8.13% and 11.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 17.93% off its SMA200. ROK registered 53.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.70.

The stock witnessed a 14.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.80%, and is 3.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $36.69B and $8.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.81 and Fwd P/E is 24.24. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.14% and -1.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rockwell Automation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.20% this year.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.80M, and float is at 114.66M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kulaszewicz Frank C,the company’sSenior Vice President. SEC filings show that Kulaszewicz Frank C sold 7,729 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $310.00 per share for a total of $2.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13660.0 shares.

Rockwell Automation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Moret Blake D. (President and CEO) sold a total of 4,855 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $315.00 per share for $1.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64425.0 shares of the ROK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Moret Blake D. (President and CEO) disposed off 23,600 shares at an average price of $305.00 for $7.2 million. The insider now directly holds 69,280 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK).

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 9.73% up over the past 12 months. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is -22.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.