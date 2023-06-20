Why should you keep an eye on scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)?

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) is 49.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.68 and a high of $12.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCPH stock was last observed hovering at around $10.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 33.13% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.70, the stock is -0.61% and 1.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 42.57% off its SMA200. SCPH registered 130.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $147.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -5.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.20%, and is 7.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $384.88M and $2.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 190.76% and -16.08% from its 52-week high.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.80M, and float is at 31.69M with Short Float at 14.15%.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC bought 762,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $5.25 per share for a total of $4.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.33 million shares.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that 5AM Partners IV, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 562,466 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $4.09 per share for $2.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92983.0 shares of the SCPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, 5AM Partners IV, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 37,534 shares at an average price of $5.02 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 112,000 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH).

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 191.22% higher over the past 12 months.