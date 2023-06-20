Why should you keep an eye on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)?

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) is 187.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $1.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPPI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.02% higher than the price target low of $1.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is -3.55% and 6.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 46.55% off its SMA200. SPPI registered 36.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 136.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.92.

The stock witnessed a -13.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.55%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $213.51M and $25.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.35. Distance from 52-week low is 236.51% and -32.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-128.50%).

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.30% this year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 201.92M, and float is at 184.03M with Short Float at 1.64%.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brennan Nora,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Brennan Nora sold 32,387 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $35496.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Riga Thomas J (CEO & President) sold a total of 31,381 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $0.80 per share for $24979.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the SPPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, McGahan Keith M (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 27,197 shares at an average price of $0.80 for $21649.0. The insider now directly holds 189,325 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI).

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 53.20% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -3.39% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -9.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.