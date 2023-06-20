Why should you keep an eye on Weibo Corporation (WB)?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is -20.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.02 and a high of $25.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WB stock was last observed hovering at around $15.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.54% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 1.61% higher than the price target low of $15.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.25, the stock is 0.76% and -5.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -12.46% off its SMA200. WB registered -30.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.29.

The stock witnessed a -12.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.41%, and is 6.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Weibo Corporation (WB) has around 5935 employees, a market worth around $3.84B and $1.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.16 and Fwd P/E is 6.15. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.20% and -40.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Weibo Corporation (WB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weibo Corporation (WB) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weibo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.50% this year.

Weibo Corporation (WB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 234.71M, and float is at 138.45M with Short Float at 3.96%.

Weibo Corporation (WB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is trading -48.18% down over the past 12 months and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) that is 65.93% higher over the same period. Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is 0.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.