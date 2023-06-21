Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 7.57% Upside

Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) is 8.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.39 and a high of $12.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABST stock was last observed hovering at around $11.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.57% off the consensus price target high of $12.29 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.22% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.36, the stock is 0.22% and 14.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 12.38% off its SMA200. ABST registered 47.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.66.

The stock witnessed a 0.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.47%, and is 0.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.92% over the week and 1.09% over the month.

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $800.08M and $293.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.80% and -9.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Absolute Software Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -750.10% this year.

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.80M, and float is at 52.19M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Edenbrook Capital, LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $7.48 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.51 million shares.

Absolute Software Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Edenbrook Capital, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,562 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $7.51 per share for $19240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.48 million shares of the ABST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Edenbrook Capital, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $7.53 for $75323.0. The insider now directly holds 5,479,427 shares of Absolute Software Corporation (ABST).

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 112.26% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 77.62% higher over the same period. ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) is 45.50% up on the 1-year trading charts.