Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 35.14% Upside

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) is 7.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $5.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACTG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.54, the stock is 6.69% and 13.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 11.76% off its SMA200. ACTG registered 7.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.91.

The stock witnessed a 13.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.40%, and is -0.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) has around 263 employees, a market worth around $268.18M and $60.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 227.00. Distance from 52-week low is 32.36% and -14.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.50%).

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acacia Research Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -263.90% this year.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.97M, and float is at 41.63M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Soncini Jason W.,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that Soncini Jason W. bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $3.96 per share for a total of $49500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Acacia Research Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that McNulty Martin D. Jr. (Interim CEO) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $3.75 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the ACTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Hoover Kirsten (Interim CFO) disposed off 12,495 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $49980.0. The insider now directly holds 65,455 shares of Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG).