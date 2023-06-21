Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) is 0.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.26 and a high of $58.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKRO stock was last observed hovering at around $54.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.36% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -14.69% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.05, the stock is 11.66% and 20.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 31.82% off its SMA200. AKRO registered 430.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.91%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$24.67.

The stock witnessed a 20.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.45%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 494.49% and -5.70% from its 52-week high.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.70% this year.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.94M, and float is at 42.37M with Short Float at 11.08%.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Graham G. Walmsley,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Graham G. Walmsley bought 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $26.00 per share for a total of $10.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Cheng Andrew (President & CEO) sold a total of 1,613 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $55.16 per share for $88973.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the AKRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, White William Richard (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 606 shares at an average price of $55.16 for $33427.0. The insider now directly holds 22,377 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO).

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.50% down over the past 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 56.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.