American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 16.64% Upside

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) is -8.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.05 and a high of $48.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEL stock was last observed hovering at around $41.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.64% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -4.2% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.68, the stock is 1.78% and 6.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 3.35% off its SMA200. AEL registered 18.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.58.

The stock witnessed a 6.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.62%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has around 840 employees, a market worth around $3.32B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.67 and Fwd P/E is 6.09. Profit margin for the company is 26.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.59% and -13.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.00%).

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 182.40% this year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.42M, and float is at 76.92M with Short Float at 4.83%.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Matula Alan David,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Matula Alan David bought 7,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $35.50 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39942.0 shares.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Lorenzen Jeffrey D (EVP-Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $40.00 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36439.0 shares of the AEL stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens Inc. (CIA) that is trading -38.79% down over the past 12 months and American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is -6.90% lower over the same period. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is 23.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.