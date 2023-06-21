Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 45.75% Upside

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) is -25.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.49 and a high of $10.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMPY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.75% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.51, the stock is -7.96% and -7.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -2.98% at the moment leaves the stock -17.18% off its SMA200. AMPY registered -20.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.51.

The stock witnessed a -8.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.72%, and is -4.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has around 208 employees, a market worth around $258.25M and $426.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.57. Distance from 52-week low is 18.58% and -37.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.80%).

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 270.20% this year.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.69M, and float is at 38.06M with Short Float at 3.74%.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Willsher Martyn,the company’sPRESIDENT, CEO. SEC filings show that Willsher Martyn sold 26,599 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $6.85 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Amplify Energy Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Hamm Christopher W. (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $6.65 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the AMPY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Hamm Christopher W. (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $7.14 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 95,618 shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY).