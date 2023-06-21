Analysts suggest Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) could spike 18.46% in a year

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) is -17.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.55 and a high of $160.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFR stock was last observed hovering at around $111.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.46% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -13.15% lower than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $110.89, the stock is 3.90% and 6.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -12.01% off its SMA200. CFR registered -5.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.52%.

The stock witnessed a 7.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.88%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has around 4985 employees, a market worth around $7.24B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.11 and Fwd P/E is 11.93. Distance from 52-week low is 19.82% and -30.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.30%).

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.40% this year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.37M, and float is at 58.05M with Short Float at 3.99%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FROST PATRICK B,the company’sPresident of Frost Bank. SEC filings show that FROST PATRICK B sold 6,617 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $101.09 per share for a total of $0.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that John Howard Willome (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $98.66 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9000.0 shares of the CFR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Avery Chris (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $95.75 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR).

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading -43.22% down over the past 12 months and BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is 15.93% higher over the same period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is -11.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.