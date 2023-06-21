Analysts suggest NICE Ltd. (NICE) could spike 37.08% in a year

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) is 12.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $164.65 and a high of $235.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NICE stock was last observed hovering at around $223.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.8% off its average median price target of $244.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.08% off the consensus price target high of $343.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 4.09% higher than the price target low of $225.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $215.80, the stock is 3.79% and 5.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing -3.49% at the moment leaves the stock 6.60% off its SMA200. NICE registered 15.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.14.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.46%, and is -3.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) has around 7926 employees, a market worth around $13.93B and $2.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.46 and Fwd P/E is 22.57. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.07% and -8.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NICE Ltd. (NICE) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NICE Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year.

NICE Ltd. (NICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.94M, and float is at 63.17M with Short Float at 4.54%.

NICE Ltd. (NICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 112.26% up over the past 12 months and LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) that is -65.64% lower over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is 0.21% up on the 1-year trading charts.