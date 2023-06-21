Analysts suggest Savara Inc. (SVRA) could spike 55.71% in a year

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) is 100.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $3.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SVRA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.10, the stock is 7.79% and 35.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 63.97% off its SMA200. SVRA registered 133.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.20%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.27.

The stock witnessed a 21.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.49%, and is 0.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.36% over the week and 7.61% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 187.04% and -8.82% from its 52-week high.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Savara Inc. (SVRA) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Savara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.30% this year.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.78M, and float is at 111.83M with Short Float at 0.66%.

Savara Inc. (SVRA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Savara Inc. (SVRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RAMSAY DAVID A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that RAMSAY DAVID A bought 37,124 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $2.63 per share for a total of $97599.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.2 million shares.

Savara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that RAMSAY DAVID A (Director) bought a total of 12,876 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $2.57 per share for $33130.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.16 million shares of the SVRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, RAMSAY DAVID A (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.56 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 2,151,142 shares of Savara Inc. (SVRA).

Savara Inc. (SVRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 56.89% up over the past 12 months and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is -64.16% lower over the same period.